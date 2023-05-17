Guardians vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 17
Wednesday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (15-28) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (19-22) at 8:10 PM ET (on May 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.
The White Sox will give the nod to Mike Clevinger (2-3, 4.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Peyton Battenfield (0-4, 4.45 ERA).
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
- The Guardians have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (50%) in those contests.
- Cleveland has a win-loss record of 2-2 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Cleveland scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (145 total, 3.5 per game).
- Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 10
|Tigers
|L 5-0
|Peyton Battenfield vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|May 12
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Anderson
|May 13
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Cal Quantrill vs Reid Detmers
|May 14
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 16
|@ White Sox
|L 8-3
|Shane Bieber vs Lance Lynn
|May 17
|@ White Sox
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Mike Clevinger
|May 18
|@ White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
|May 19
|@ Mets
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Max Scherzer
|May 20
|@ Mets
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Carlos Carrasco
|May 21
|@ Mets
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Justin Verlander
|May 22
|White Sox
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Mike Clevinger
