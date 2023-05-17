Wednesday's contest at Guaranteed Rate Field has the Chicago White Sox (15-28) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (19-22) at 8:10 PM ET (on May 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the White Sox, so it should be a tight matchup.

The White Sox will give the nod to Mike Clevinger (2-3, 4.79 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Guardians will counter with Peyton Battenfield (0-4, 4.45 ERA).

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in three of their past 10 games and have gone 2-1 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (50%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a win-loss record of 2-2 when favored by +120 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland scores the second-fewest runs in baseball (145 total, 3.5 per game).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.82 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule