The Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians will meet on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET, with Luis Robert and Josh Naylor among those expected to produce at the plate.

The favored White Sox have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +120. The over/under is 8 runs for this matchup.

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Favorite Moneyline: -145, Underdog Moneyline: +120, Total: 8, Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -115

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-1.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Guardians and their foes are 4-4-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Guardians' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been underdogs in 15 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (46.7%) in those contests.

Cleveland has entered four games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 15 of 41 chances this season.

The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-12 10-11 9-6 10-17 13-11 6-12

