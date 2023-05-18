The Cleveland Guardians and Steven Kwan take the field against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians' 23 home runs rank last in MLB this season.

Cleveland ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .340 this season.

The Guardians have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 147 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Guardians have shown patience at the plate this season with the second-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.5) among MLB offenses.

Cleveland strikes out just 7.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Cleveland has the ninth-best ERA (3.88) in the majors this season.

The Guardians have a combined WHIP of 1.286 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Allen (1-1) will take to the mound for the Guardians and make his fifth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

In four starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

Allen has made three starts of five or more innings in four chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/12/2023 Angels L 5-4 Home Logan Allen Tyler Anderson 5/13/2023 Angels W 8-6 Home Cal Quantrill Reid Detmers 5/14/2023 Angels W 4-3 Home Tanner Bibee Patrick Sandoval 5/16/2023 White Sox L 8-3 Away Shane Bieber Lance Lynn 5/17/2023 White Sox L 7-2 Away Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/18/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/19/2023 Mets - Away Cal Quantrill Carlos Carrasco 5/20/2023 Mets - Away Tanner Bibee Max Scherzer 5/21/2023 Mets - Away Shane Bieber Justin Verlander 5/22/2023 White Sox - Home Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/23/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Allen Dylan Cease

