On Thursday, May 18 at 2:10 PM ET, the Chicago White Sox (16-28) host the Cleveland Guardians (19-23) at Guaranteed Rate Field. Dylan Cease will get the call for the White Sox, while Logan Allen will take the mound for the Guardians.

Oddsmakers list the White Sox as -145 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Guardians +120 moneyline odds. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 18, 2023

Thursday, May 18, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (2-2, 4.86 ERA) vs Allen - CLE (1-1, 3.43 ERA)

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox have entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won eight, or 57.1%, of those games.

The White Sox have a record of 2-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (50% winning percentage).

Chicago has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The White Sox went 3-2 over the five games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Guardians have come away with seven wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Guardians have a mark of 2-2 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

In three games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Guardians had a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd

