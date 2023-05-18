Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. White Sox on May 18, 2023
Steven Kwan and Luis Robert are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Kwan Stats
- Kwan has 45 hits with nine doubles, a triple, a home run, 24 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashed .276/.363/.362 so far this season.
- Kwan has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 13
|3-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|vs. Angels
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Dylan Cease Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Cease Stats
- The White Sox will hand the ball to Dylan Cease (2-2) for his 10th start of the season.
- He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Cease has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.86), 60th in WHIP (1.446), and 15th in K/9 (10.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Cease Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Astros
|May. 13
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|5
|2
|at Royals
|May. 8
|5.0
|9
|7
|7
|6
|1
|vs. Twins
|May. 3
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|6
|4
|vs. Rays
|Apr. 27
|4.0
|9
|7
|6
|3
|2
|at Rays
|Apr. 22
|4.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Logan Allen's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 43 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, nine walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashing .267/.326/.559 so far this year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 14
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 12
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has collected 40 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.
- He has a .242/.330/.424 slash line so far this year.
- Vaughn heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a double, a home run and two RBI.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Guardians
|May. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Astros
|May. 14
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|May. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.