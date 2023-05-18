Steven Kwan and Luis Robert are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox play at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday (first pitch at 2:10 PM ET).

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Kwan Stats

Kwan has 45 hits with nine doubles, a triple, a home run, 24 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashed .276/.363/.362 so far this season.

Kwan has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .375 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox May. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox May. 16 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Angels May. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Angels May. 13 3-for-3 2 0 0 4 1 vs. Angels May. 12 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Dylan Cease Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Cease Stats

The White Sox will hand the ball to Dylan Cease (2-2) for his 10th start of the season.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Cease has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 27-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.86), 60th in WHIP (1.446), and 15th in K/9 (10.5) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Cease Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Astros May. 13 6.0 4 0 0 5 2 at Royals May. 8 5.0 9 7 7 6 1 vs. Twins May. 3 5.0 5 4 4 6 4 vs. Rays Apr. 27 4.0 9 7 6 3 2 at Rays Apr. 22 4.0 6 3 3 5 1

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Robert Stats

Robert has 43 hits with 11 doubles, 12 home runs, nine walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .267/.326/.559 so far this year.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 17 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Astros May. 13 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros May. 12 2-for-3 1 1 1 5 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has collected 40 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.

He has a .242/.330/.424 slash line so far this year.

Vaughn heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .150 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 vs. Guardians May. 16 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 vs. Astros May. 14 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

