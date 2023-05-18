Thursday's contest that pits the Chicago White Sox (16-28) versus the Cleveland Guardians (19-23) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the White Sox. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on May 18.

The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease (2-2) against the Guardians and Logan Allen (1-1).

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Guardians Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have come away with seven wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cleveland has been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.5 runs per game (147 total runs).

The Guardians have pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

