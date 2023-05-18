Guardians vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 18
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Chicago White Sox (16-28) versus the Cleveland Guardians (19-23) at Guaranteed Rate Field is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the White Sox. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on May 18.
The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease (2-2) against the Guardians and Logan Allen (1-1).
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is White Sox 6, Guardians 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have posted a mark of 2-1.
- When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its opponents are 4-4-2 in its last 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.
- The Guardians have come away with seven wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Cleveland has been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- The offense for Cleveland is No. 29 in MLB play scoring 3.5 runs per game (147 total runs).
- The Guardians have pitched to a 3.88 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 12
|Angels
|L 5-4
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Anderson
|May 13
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Cal Quantrill vs Reid Detmers
|May 14
|Angels
|W 4-3
|Tanner Bibee vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 16
|@ White Sox
|L 8-3
|Shane Bieber vs Lance Lynn
|May 17
|@ White Sox
|L 7-2
|Peyton Battenfield vs Mike Clevinger
|May 18
|@ White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
|May 19
|@ Mets
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Carlos Carrasco
|May 20
|@ Mets
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Max Scherzer
|May 21
|@ Mets
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Justin Verlander
|May 22
|White Sox
|-
|Peyton Battenfield vs Mike Clevinger
|May 23
|White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
