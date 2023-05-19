How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 2
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: TNT
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.2% of shots the Heat's opponents have made.
- Boston has a 33-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
- The Celtics average 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).
- Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat are shooting 46% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
- Miami has compiled a 25-11 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 111.4 points, Miami is 26-8.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics post 120.5 points per game at home, compared to 115.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Boston is ceding 110.5 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 112.4.
- At home, the Celtics are making 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than when playing on the road (15.8). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to in road games (37.4%).
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Heat are scoring more points at home (111.4 per game) than on the road (107.5). But they are also allowing more at home (110.2) than on the road (109.3).
- Miami is allowing more points at home (110.2 per game) than away (109.3).
- The Heat average 0.1 more assists per game at home (23.9) than on the road (23.8).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Questionable
|Forearm
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
|Omer Yurtseven
|Questionable
|Nose
