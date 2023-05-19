Friday's contest features the New York Mets (22-23) and the Cleveland Guardians (20-23) squaring off at Citi Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Mets according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on May 19.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (0-2) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-2) will take the ball for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

SNY Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mets 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its foes are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 contests.

The past 10 Guardians matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Guardians have won in eight, or 50%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Cleveland has won one of three games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Guardians have a 44.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Cleveland is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.5 runs per game (150 total).

The Guardians have the eighth-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Schedule