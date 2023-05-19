Pete Alonso and the New York Mets square off against Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Citi Field.

Guardians vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 24 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland ranks last in the majors with a .340 team slugging percentage.

The Guardians have a team batting average of just .227 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Cleveland is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 29th with just 150 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Guardians have an on-base percentage of .301 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

The Guardians rank second in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.4 whiffs per contest.

Cleveland has a 7.5 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in baseball.

Cleveland has the eighth-best ERA (3.81) in the majors this season.

Guardians pitchers have a 1.279 WHIP this season, 13th in the majors.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

The Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (2-2) to the mound for his ninth start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Quantrill has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/13/2023 Angels W 8-6 Home Cal Quantrill Reid Detmers 5/14/2023 Angels W 4-3 Home Tanner Bibee Patrick Sandoval 5/16/2023 White Sox L 8-3 Away Shane Bieber Lance Lynn 5/17/2023 White Sox L 7-2 Away Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/18/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Away Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/19/2023 Mets - Away Cal Quantrill Carlos Carrasco 5/20/2023 Mets - Away Tanner Bibee Max Scherzer 5/21/2023 Mets - Away Shane Bieber Justin Verlander 5/22/2023 White Sox - Home Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/23/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/24/2023 White Sox - Home Cal Quantrill Michael Kopech

