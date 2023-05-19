On Friday, May 19 at 7:10 PM ET, Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (22-23) host Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians (20-23) in the series opener at Citi Field.

The Mets are listed as -150 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Guardians (+125). The over/under for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Guardians vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Carlos Carrasco - NYM (0-2, 8.56 ERA) vs Cal Quantrill - CLE (2-2, 3.97 ERA)

Guardians vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have won 17, or 51.5%, of the 33 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Mets have gone 9-12 (42.9%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for New York.

The Mets went 4-5 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have won in eight, or 50%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Guardians have come away with a win one times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Guardians have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Guardians vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Steven Kwan 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+240) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+175)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd

