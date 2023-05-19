The New York Mets (22-23) and Cleveland Guardians (20-23) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at Citi Field, at 7:10 PM ET. The Mets are coming off a series victory over the Rays, and the Guardians a series loss to the White Sox.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Carlos Carrasco (0-2) to the mound, while Cal Quantrill (2-2) will get the nod for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Carrasco - NYM (0-2, 8.56 ERA) vs Quantrill - CLE (2-2, 3.97 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

Quantrill (2-2 with a 3.97 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Guardians, his ninth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.

Quantrill is trying to build upon a third-game quality start streak in this outing.

Quantrill is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 innings per start.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Carlos Carrasco

The Mets will hand the ball to Carrasco (0-2) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, April 15 against the Oakland Athletics, throwing five innings and giving up two earned runs.

The 36-year-old has pitched to an 8.56 ERA this season with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5.3 walks per nine across three games.

