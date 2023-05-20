Callum Tarren is in sixth place, with a score of -2, after the second round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club.

Looking to bet on Callum Tarren at the PGA Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Callum Tarren Insights

Tarren has finished better than par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Tarren has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Tarren has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

Tarren has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 26 -6 278 0 12 1 3 $1.7M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

PGA Championship Insights and Stats

This event will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,394 yards, 94 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Oak Hill Country Club have averaged a score of +3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The average course Tarren has played i the last year (7,255 yards) is 139 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,394).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the +3 average at this course.

Tarren's Last Time Out

Tarren finished in the 31st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 4.14-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship ranked in the 38th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.05).

Tarren was better than 63% of the golfers at the Wells Fargo Championship on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.57.

Tarren did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Tarren had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.2).

Tarren had more birdies or better (six) than the field average of 5.0 on the 44 par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship.

At that most recent tournament, Tarren's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse 12 times (compared to the field's better average, 6.9).

Tarren finished the Wells Fargo Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the Wells Fargo Championship averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Tarren finished without one.

PGA Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 18-21, 2023

May 18-21, 2023 Course: Oak Hill Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club Location: Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York Par: 70 / 7,394 yards

70 / 7,394 yards Tarren Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Tarren's performance prior to the 2023 PGA Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.