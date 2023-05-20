Saturday's contest that pits the New York Mets (23-23) against the Cleveland Guardians (20-24) at Citi Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Mets. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on May 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Max Scherzer (3-2) to the mound, while Tanner Bibee (1-1) will answer the bell for the Guardians.

Guardians vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: WPIX

Guardians vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mets 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Guardians' past 10 games.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (47.1%) in those games.

This year, Cleveland has won one of three games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Cleveland is No. 28 in MLB action scoring 3.6 runs per game (159 total runs).

The Guardians have the 10th-best ERA (3.93) in the majors this season.

Guardians Schedule