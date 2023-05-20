The New York Mets and Cleveland Guardians will play on Saturday at Citi Field, at 4:10 PM ET, with Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez among those expected to deliver at the plate.

The favored Mets have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Guardians, who are listed at +140. The total for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: WPIX

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -165 +140 8 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Guardians and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 games.

The Guardians' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won in eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cleveland has played as an underdog of +140 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Guardians have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Cleveland have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 16 of 43 chances this season.

The Guardians have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-12 11-12 10-6 10-18 14-12 6-12

