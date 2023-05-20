Pete Alonso and Steven Kwan will be among the star attractions when the New York Mets face the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Citi Field.

Guardians vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV Channel: WPIX

Location: Queens, New York

Venue: Citi Field

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit just 26 homers this season, which ranks last in the league.

Cleveland ranks last in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .343 this season.

The Guardians' .229 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

Cleveland has scored the 28th-most runs in baseball this season with just 159 (3.6 per game).

The Guardians have an OBP of just .302 this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Guardians are the best at avoiding strikeouts in MLB this season with only 322 as a team.

Cleveland strikes out just 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Cleveland has pitched to a 3.93 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

The Guardians rank 14th in MLB with a combined 1.287 WHIP this season.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Tanner Bibee (1-1) will take the mound for the Guardians, his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 7 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

He has started four games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.

In four starts this season, Bibee has lasted five or more innings three times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/14/2023 Angels W 4-3 Home Tanner Bibee Patrick Sandoval 5/16/2023 White Sox L 8-3 Away Shane Bieber Lance Lynn 5/17/2023 White Sox L 7-2 Away Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/18/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Away Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/19/2023 Mets L 10-9 Away Cal Quantrill Carlos Carrasco 5/20/2023 Mets - Away Tanner Bibee Max Scherzer 5/21/2023 Mets - Away Shane Bieber Justin Verlander 5/22/2023 White Sox - Home Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/23/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/24/2023 White Sox - Home Cal Quantrill Michael Kopech 5/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Tanner Bibee Miles Mikolas

