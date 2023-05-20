On Saturday, May 20 at 4:10 PM ET, the New York Mets (23-23) host the Cleveland Guardians (20-24) at Citi Field. Max Scherzer will get the ball for the Mets, while Tanner Bibee will take the hill for the Guardians.

The Mets are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Guardians have +125 odds to play spoiler. The contest's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Guardians vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (3-2, 4.88 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (1-1, 3.22 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to wager on the Guardians and Mets matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Guardians (+125), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Guardians bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $22.50 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Steven Kwan get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

The Mets have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 18 (52.9%) of those contests.

The Mets have gone 9-11 (winning 45% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Mets went 5-4 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Guardians have been victorious in eight, or 47.1%, of the 17 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Guardians have been victorious one time in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Guardians vs. Mets Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Naylor 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+150) Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) José Ramírez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) Andrés Giménez 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Guardians, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.