Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Mets on May 20, 2023
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Pete Alonso and Jose Ramirez are among the players with prop bets on the table when the New York Mets and the Cleveland Guardians square off at Citi Field on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Guardians vs. Mets Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: WPIX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs, 23 walks and 22 RBI (43 total hits). He has stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .279/.365/.448 so far this year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 13
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 12
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 10
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has nine doubles, a triple, a home run, 25 walks and 14 RBI (45 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a slash line of .263/.352/.345 so far this year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mets
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 17
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 16
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: New York Mets
Pete Alonso Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Alonso Stats
- Alonso has 40 hits with three doubles, 17 home runs, 23 walks and 41 RBI.
- He has a .233/.330/.547 slash line on the year.
- Alonso has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .238 with four home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.
Alonso Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 19
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|vs. Rays
|May. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Rays
|May. 17
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Rays
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|4
|at Nationals
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Francisco Lindor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Lindor Stats
- Francisco Lindor has recorded 42 hits with 15 doubles, six home runs and 16 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .235/.313/.419 slash line so far this season.
Lindor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|May. 19
|3-for-6
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 18
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 17
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|May. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Pete Alonso, Francisco Lindor or other Mets players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.