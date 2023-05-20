Pete Alonso carries a four-game homer streak into the New York Mets' (23-23) game versus the Cleveland Guardians (20-24) whose Gabriel Arias has homered in two consecutive games. It begins at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Citi Field.

The Mets will give the nod to Max Scherzer (3-2, 4.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Tanner Bibee (1-1, 3.22 ERA).

Guardians vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 20, 2023

Saturday, May 20, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: WPIX

WPIX Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Probable Pitchers: Scherzer - NYM (3-2, 4.88 ERA) vs Bibee - CLE (1-1, 3.22 ERA)

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tanner Bibee

Bibee gets the start for the Guardians, his fifth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.22 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 22 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, the righty tossed 7 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

During four games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.22 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .232 to opposing hitters.

Bibee enters the outing with one quality start under his belt this season.

Bibee heads into the game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

Scherzer (3-2) will take to the mound for the Mets and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Washington Nationals.

The 38-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 4.88, a 2.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.301.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

In six starts, Scherzer has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.

