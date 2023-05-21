Guardians vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 21
Sunday's contest between the New York Mets (24-23) and the Cleveland Guardians (20-25) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mets securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on May 21.
The Mets will give the ball to Justin Verlander (1-2, 4.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Shane Bieber (3-2, 3.20 ERA).
Guardians vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Guardians vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Mets 5, Guardians 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.
- The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those games.
- Cleveland has a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.
- Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (163 total).
- Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.96 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 16
|@ White Sox
|L 8-3
|Shane Bieber vs Lance Lynn
|May 17
|@ White Sox
|L 7-2
|Peyton Battenfield vs Mike Clevinger
|May 18
|@ White Sox
|W 3-1
|Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
|May 19
|@ Mets
|L 10-9
|Cal Quantrill vs Carlos Carrasco
|May 21
|@ Mets
|L 5-4
|Tanner Bibee vs Max Scherzer
|May 21
|@ Mets
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Justin Verlander
|May 22
|White Sox
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Mike Clevinger
|May 23
|White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
|May 24
|White Sox
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Michael Kopech
|May 26
|Cardinals
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Miles Mikolas
|May 27
|Cardinals
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Jack Flaherty
