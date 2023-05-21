Sunday's contest between the New York Mets (24-23) and the Cleveland Guardians (20-25) at Citi Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Mets securing the victory. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on May 21.

The Mets will give the ball to Justin Verlander (1-2, 4.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Shane Bieber (3-2, 3.20 ERA).

Guardians vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Guardians vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mets 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 2-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Guardians' past 10 matchups.

The Guardians have been chosen as underdogs in 18 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (44.4%) in those games.

Cleveland has a win-loss record of 1-2 when favored by +125 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Guardians have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Cleveland is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging 3.6 runs per game (163 total).

Guardians pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.96 ERA this year, ninth-best in baseball.

Guardians Schedule