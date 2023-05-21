The New York Mets host the Cleveland Guardians at Citi Field on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Pete Alonso, Jose Ramirez and others in this matchup.

Guardians vs. Mets Game Info

When: Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has recorded 44 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .280/.368/.465 on the year.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Mets May. 19 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 14 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels May. 13 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Angels May. 12 2-for-3 0 0 1 3 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 47 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 25 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with eight stolen bases.

He's slashed .269/.355/.354 on the year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets May. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Mets May. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 17 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at White Sox May. 16 1-for-3 1 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Justin Verlander Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Verlander Stats

The Mets will send Justin Verlander (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start this season.

Verlander has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

Verlander Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rays May. 16 5.0 8 6 6 3 2 at Reds May. 10 7.0 2 1 1 7 2 at Tigers May. 4 5.0 5 2 2 5 1

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Alonso Stats

Alonso has three doubles, 17 home runs, 23 walks and 41 RBI (41 total hits).

He has a slash line of .233/.328/.540 so far this year.

Alonso has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .211 with four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians May. 21 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 19 1-for-5 1 1 4 4 vs. Rays May. 18 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 vs. Rays May. 17 1-for-5 1 1 3 4 vs. Rays May. 16 1-for-4 2 1 2 4

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Lindor Stats

Francisco Lindor has 15 doubles, six home runs, 16 walks and 32 RBI (42 total hits). He's also swiped four bases.

He has a slash line of .230/.307/.410 so far this season.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 19 3-for-6 2 0 1 4 0 vs. Rays May. 18 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Rays May. 17 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Rays May. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

