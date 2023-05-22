The Cleveland Guardians and Jose Ramirez will hit the field against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Monday at 6:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the White Sox (+105). The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -125 +105 9 -105 -115 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 48% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (12-13).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, Cleveland has gone 10-10 (50%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Guardians have an implied win probability of 55.6%.

Cleveland has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 17 times this season for a 17-25-3 record against the over/under.

The Guardians have had a run line set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-12 11-14 10-7 10-19 14-14 6-12

