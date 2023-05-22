Hunter Gaddis gets the start for the Cleveland Guardians on Monday against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB action this season (28).

Cleveland's .341 slugging percentage is the lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians' .226 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.

Cleveland scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (164 total, 3.6 per game).

The Guardians' .299 on-base percentage is the third-worst in MLB.

Guardians batters strike out 7.2 times per game, the lowest average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the majors.

Cleveland has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).

Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.298).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Gaddis will take the mound to start for the Guardians, his first this season.

The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/17/2023 White Sox L 7-2 Away Peyton Battenfield Mike Clevinger 5/18/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Away Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/19/2023 Mets L 10-9 Away Cal Quantrill Carlos Carrasco 5/21/2023 Mets L 5-4 Away Tanner Bibee Max Scherzer 5/21/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Shane Bieber Justin Verlander 5/22/2023 White Sox - Home Hunter Gaddis Mike Clevinger 5/23/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/24/2023 White Sox - Home Cal Quantrill Michael Kopech 5/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Tanner Bibee Matthew Liberatore 5/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Shane Bieber Jack Flaherty 5/28/2023 Cardinals - Home - Jordan Montgomery

