How to Watch the Guardians vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hunter Gaddis gets the start for the Cleveland Guardians on Monday against Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET at Progressive Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 22, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs White Sox Player Props
Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Guardians have hit the fewest home runs in MLB action this season (28).
- Cleveland's .341 slugging percentage is the lowest average in baseball.
- The Guardians' .226 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.
- Cleveland scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (164 total, 3.6 per game).
- The Guardians' .299 on-base percentage is the third-worst in MLB.
- Guardians batters strike out 7.2 times per game, the lowest average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Cleveland has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the majors.
- Cleveland has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Pitchers for the Guardians combine for the 14th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.298).
Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gaddis will take the mound to start for the Guardians, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Guardians Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/17/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-2
|Away
|Peyton Battenfield
|Mike Clevinger
|5/18/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-1
|Away
|Logan Allen
|Dylan Cease
|5/19/2023
|Mets
|L 10-9
|Away
|Cal Quantrill
|Carlos Carrasco
|5/21/2023
|Mets
|L 5-4
|Away
|Tanner Bibee
|Max Scherzer
|5/21/2023
|Mets
|L 2-1
|Away
|Shane Bieber
|Justin Verlander
|5/22/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Hunter Gaddis
|Mike Clevinger
|5/23/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Logan Allen
|Dylan Cease
|5/24/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Cal Quantrill
|Michael Kopech
|5/26/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Tanner Bibee
|Matthew Liberatore
|5/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|Shane Bieber
|Jack Flaherty
|5/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Home
|-
|Jordan Montgomery
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.