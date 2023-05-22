The Cleveland Guardians (20-26) will lean on Jose Ramirez when they host Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (19-29) at Progressive Field on Monday, May 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +100 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Hunter Gaddis - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Mike Clevinger - CHW (3-3, 4.56 ERA)

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won 12, or 48%, of the 25 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Guardians have a record of 11-13 (45.8%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Guardians were the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The White Sox have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (25%) in those contests.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 5-19 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 16th 2nd

