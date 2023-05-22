Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. White Sox on May 22, 2023
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Player prop odds are among the many ways to wager on the Cleveland Guardians-Chicago White Sox matchup at Progressive Field on Monday at 6:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.