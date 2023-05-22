The Cleveland Guardians (20-26) and Chicago White Sox (19-29) square off on Monday at 6:10 PM ET, beginning a three-game series at Progressive Field.

The probable pitchers are Hunter Gaddis for the Guardians and Mike Clevinger (3-3) for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Guardians vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 22, 2023

Monday, May 22, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gaddis - CLE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Clevinger - CHW (3-3, 4.56 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hunter Gaddis

The Guardians will send Gaddis to the mound for his first start this season.

This will be the first start of the season for the 25-year-old right-hander, who has not made an appearance on the mound in over a season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mike Clevinger

Clevinger gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.56 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.56, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .255 against him.

Clevinger has three quality starts under his belt this year.

Clevinger is trying to pick up his ninth start of five or more innings this year in this game.

Mike Clevinger vs. Guardians

The opposing Guardians offense has a collective .226 batting average, and is 28th in the league with 346 total hits and 28th in MLB play with 164 runs scored. They have the worst slugging percentage (.341) and are last in all of MLB with 28 home runs.

In six innings over one appearance against the Guardians this season, Clevinger has a 3 ERA and a 1.667 WHIP while his opponents are batting .261.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.