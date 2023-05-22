Monday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (20-26) and Chicago White Sox (19-29) going head to head at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET on May 22.

The Guardians will look to Hunter Gaddis versus the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (3-3).

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

  • The Guardians have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
  • The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 12, or 48%, of those games.
  • Cleveland has entered 24 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 11-13 in those contests.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
  • Cleveland has scored 164 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Guardians have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 17 @ White Sox L 7-2 Peyton Battenfield vs Mike Clevinger
May 18 @ White Sox W 3-1 Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
May 19 @ Mets L 10-9 Cal Quantrill vs Carlos Carrasco
May 21 @ Mets L 5-4 Tanner Bibee vs Max Scherzer
May 21 @ Mets L 2-1 Shane Bieber vs Justin Verlander
May 22 White Sox - Hunter Gaddis vs Mike Clevinger
May 23 White Sox - Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
May 24 White Sox - Cal Quantrill vs Michael Kopech
May 26 Cardinals - Tanner Bibee vs Matthew Liberatore
May 27 Cardinals - Shane Bieber vs Jack Flaherty
May 28 Cardinals - TBA vs Jordan Montgomery

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.