Guardians vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 22
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the Cleveland Guardians (20-26) and Chicago White Sox (19-29) going head to head at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 6:10 PM ET on May 22.
The Guardians will look to Hunter Gaddis versus the White Sox and Mike Clevinger (3-3).
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, May 22, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Guardians Performance Insights
- The Guardians have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
- The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 25 times this season and won 12, or 48%, of those games.
- Cleveland has entered 24 games this season favored by -120 or more and is 11-13 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
- Cleveland has scored 164 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 17
|@ White Sox
|L 7-2
|Peyton Battenfield vs Mike Clevinger
|May 18
|@ White Sox
|W 3-1
|Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
|May 19
|@ Mets
|L 10-9
|Cal Quantrill vs Carlos Carrasco
|May 21
|@ Mets
|L 5-4
|Tanner Bibee vs Max Scherzer
|May 21
|@ Mets
|L 2-1
|Shane Bieber vs Justin Verlander
|May 22
|White Sox
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Mike Clevinger
|May 23
|White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
|May 24
|White Sox
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Michael Kopech
|May 26
|Cardinals
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Matthew Liberatore
|May 27
|Cardinals
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Jack Flaherty
|May 28
|Cardinals
|-
|TBA vs Jordan Montgomery
