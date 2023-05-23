After hitting .262 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI in his past 10 games, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .241 with five doubles, four triples, a home run and eight walks.

In 61.0% of his 41 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 41 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.

Rosario has driven in a run in nine games this year (22.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (39.0%), including three games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 15 .283 AVG .191 .333 OBP .222 .433 SLG .235 5 XBH 2 1 HR 0 3 RBI 4 18/5 K/BB 22/3 4 SB 2 Home Away 20 GP 21 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 8 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (23.8%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings