Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .262 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI in his past 10 games, Amed Rosario and the Cleveland Guardians take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the White Sox.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .241 with five doubles, four triples, a home run and eight walks.
- In 61.0% of his 41 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 41 games, and in 0.6% of his plate appearances.
- Rosario has driven in a run in nine games this year (22.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once 16 times this season (39.0%), including three games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.433
|SLG
|.235
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|22/3
|4
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (61.9%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|8 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.97).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
- The White Sox are sending Cease (2-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 55th in WHIP (1.386), and 23rd in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
