The Cleveland Guardians versus Chicago White Sox game on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Josh Naylor and Luis Robert.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog White Sox +110 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Guardians vs. White Sox Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Time: 6:10 PM ET

TV: BSGL

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -135 +110 8 -115 -105 - - -

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Guardians and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have won 13 of the 26 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (50%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Cleveland has an 8-10 record (winning 44.4% of its games).

The Guardians have a 57.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 46 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-26-3).

The Guardians have had a run line set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-12 11-14 10-7 11-19 15-14 6-12

