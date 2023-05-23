Jake Burger and the Chicago White Sox hit the field on Tuesday at Progressive Field against Logan Allen, who gets the start for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 6:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Batting & Pitching Performance

The Guardians have hit 29 home runs this season, the lowest total in MLB play.

Cleveland's .341 slugging percentage is the lowest average in baseball.

The Guardians are 28th in MLB with a .225 batting average.

Cleveland scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (167 total, 3.6 per game).

The Guardians are 28th in baseball with a .298 on-base percentage.

The Guardians strike out the least in the majors, averaging 7.1 per game.

Cleveland's pitching staff is 29th in the majors with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Cleveland has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).

The Guardians average MLB's 13th-ranked WHIP (1.282).

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher

Allen makes the start for the Guardians, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.

Allen is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this matchup.

Allen has put up four starts this campaign in which he pitched five or more innings.

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Guardians Starter Opponent Starter 5/18/2023 White Sox W 3-1 Away Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/19/2023 Mets L 10-9 Away Cal Quantrill Carlos Carrasco 5/21/2023 Mets L 5-4 Away Tanner Bibee Max Scherzer 5/21/2023 Mets L 2-1 Away Shane Bieber Justin Verlander 5/22/2023 White Sox W 3-0 Home Hunter Gaddis Jimmy Lambert 5/23/2023 White Sox - Home Logan Allen Dylan Cease 5/24/2023 White Sox - Home Cal Quantrill Michael Kopech 5/26/2023 Cardinals - Home Tanner Bibee Matthew Liberatore 5/27/2023 Cardinals - Home Shane Bieber Jack Flaherty 5/28/2023 Cardinals - Home Hunter Gaddis Adam Wainwright 5/29/2023 Orioles - Away Logan Allen Tyler Wells

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.