The Cleveland Guardians (21-26) and the Chicago White Sox (19-30) will match up on Tuesday, May 23 at Progressive Field, with Logan Allen getting the nod for the Guardians and Dylan Cease taking the hill for the White Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:10 PM ET.

The Guardians are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+110). The matchup's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (1-1, 3.04 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (2-3, 4.78 ERA)

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 13, or 50%, of those games.

The Guardians have gone 8-10 (winning 44.4% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

The Guardians played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The White Sox have been victorious in seven, or 24.1%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a win-loss record of 4-17 when favored by +110 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once in the last 10 games with a total.

Guardians vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Josh Bell 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Amed Rosario 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+190) José Ramírez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+135) Steven Kwan 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+270)

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 18th 2nd

