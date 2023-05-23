Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. White Sox on May 23, 2023
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
You can find player prop bet odds for Jose Ramirez, Luis Robert and other players on the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox ahead of their matchup at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Progressive Field.
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has put up 45 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .273/.358/.467 so far this season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Mets
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has collected 48 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 26 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .264/.351/.352 so far this year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Mets
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|May. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 29 RBI (48 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .268/.325/.559 on the season.
- Robert will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Guardians
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|May. 18
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has put up 42 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.
- He has a .236/.322/.404 slash line so far this year.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|May. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 19
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|May. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|May. 17
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
