You can find player prop bet odds for Jose Ramirez, Luis Robert and other players on the Cleveland Guardians and Chicago White Sox ahead of their matchup at 6:10 PM ET on Tuesday at Progressive Field.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has put up 45 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .273/.358/.467 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Mets May. 19 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels May. 14 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has collected 48 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 26 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .264/.351/.352 so far this year.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Mets May. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at White Sox May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Luis Robert Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Robert Stats

Robert has 13 doubles, 13 home runs, 10 walks and 29 RBI (48 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He's slashed .268/.325/.559 on the season.

Robert will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Robert Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Guardians May. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Royals May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Royals May. 20 1-for-3 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Royals May. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 0

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has put up 42 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.

He has a .236/.322/.404 slash line so far this year.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 19 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians May. 17 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Bet on player props for Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn or other White Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.