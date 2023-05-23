The Cleveland Guardians (21-26) and Chicago White Sox (19-30) clash on Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET, at Progressive Field.

The probable starters are Logan Allen (1-1) for the Guardians and Dylan Cease (2-3) for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Guardians vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Allen - CLE (1-1, 3.04 ERA) vs Cease - CHW (2-3, 4.78 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Allen

The Guardians will send Allen (1-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 24-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 3.04, a 3.63 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.463.

In five starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Allen has made four starts of five or more innings in five chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

Logan Allen vs. White Sox

The White Sox have scored 203 runs this season, which ranks 20th in MLB. They have 402 hits, 14th in baseball, with 51 home runs (18th in the league).

The left-hander has allowed the White Sox to go 7-for-23 with two doubles and an RBI in 5 2/3 innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

The White Sox are sending Cease (2-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 52 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has put up a 4.78 ERA and 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .242 to opposing hitters.

Cease is looking to continue a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Cease is trying for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 innings per start.

Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.78), 55th in WHIP (1.386), and 23rd in K/9 (9.7).

Dylan Cease vs. Guardians

He meets a Guardians offense that ranks 28th in the league with 167 total runs scored while batting .225 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .341 slugging percentage (30th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 29 home runs (30th in the league).

Cease has pitched 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on five hits while striking out three against the Guardians this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.