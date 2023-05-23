Guardians vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 23
Tuesday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (21-26) and Chicago White Sox (19-30) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 6:10 PM ET on May 23.
The probable starters are Logan Allen (1-1) for the Guardians and Dylan Cease (2-3) for the White Sox.
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Guardians 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Guardians Injury Report
|Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Guardians vs White Sox Player Props
|Guardians vs White Sox Pitching Matchup
Guardians Performance Insights
- In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Guardians have a record of 2-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Guardians have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Guardians have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 13, or 50%, of those games.
- Cleveland has entered 18 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 8-10 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Guardians, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.
- Cleveland has scored the third-fewest runs in the majors this season with just 167 (3.6 per game).
- The Guardians' 3.85 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Guardians Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 18
|@ White Sox
|W 3-1
|Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
|May 19
|@ Mets
|L 10-9
|Cal Quantrill vs Carlos Carrasco
|May 21
|@ Mets
|L 5-4
|Tanner Bibee vs Max Scherzer
|May 21
|@ Mets
|L 2-1
|Shane Bieber vs Justin Verlander
|May 22
|White Sox
|W 3-0
|Hunter Gaddis vs Jimmy Lambert
|May 23
|White Sox
|-
|Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
|May 24
|White Sox
|-
|Cal Quantrill vs Michael Kopech
|May 26
|Cardinals
|-
|Tanner Bibee vs Matthew Liberatore
|May 27
|Cardinals
|-
|Shane Bieber vs Jack Flaherty
|May 28
|Cardinals
|-
|Hunter Gaddis vs Adam Wainwright
|May 29
|@ Orioles
|-
|Logan Allen vs Tyler Wells
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.