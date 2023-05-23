Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - May 23
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mike Zunino -- with an on-base percentage of .069 in his past 10 games, 213 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on May 23 at 6:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino is hitting .178 with seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
- Zunino has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 10.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Zunino has driven in a run in six games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 30 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.121
|AVG
|.222
|.216
|OBP
|.352
|.242
|SLG
|.422
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|6
|18/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|16
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.97).
- White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
- Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.78 ERA ranks 58th, 1.386 WHIP ranks 55th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 23rd.
