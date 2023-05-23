Mike Zunino -- with an on-base percentage of .069 in his past 10 games, 213 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on May 23 at 6:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino is hitting .178 with seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
  • Zunino has reached base via a hit in 11 games this year (of 30 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
  • In 10.0% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Zunino has driven in a run in six games this year (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 30 games (20.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
.121 AVG .222
.216 OBP .352
.242 SLG .422
4 XBH 5
0 HR 2
1 RBI 6
18/4 K/BB 22/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 16
3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.97).
  • White Sox pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (70 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Cease gets the start for the White Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.78 ERA ranks 58th, 1.386 WHIP ranks 55th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 23rd.
