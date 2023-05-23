The Cleveland Guardians, including Myles Straw and his .367 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Dylan Cease and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Tuesday at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Tuesday, May 23, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Myles Straw? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw has seven doubles, a triple and 18 walks while batting .223.

Straw has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 46 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In eight games this season (17.4%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 28.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (10.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .154 AVG .288 .241 OBP .373 .173 SLG .333 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 14/6 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 7 Home Away 21 GP 25 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings