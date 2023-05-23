Steven Kwan -- 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the mound, on May 23 at 6:10 PM ET.

Steven Kwan Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Steven Kwan At The Plate

Kwan leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.352) thanks to 13 extra-base hits.

In 66.0% of his 47 games this season, Kwan has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in one of 47 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.

In 17.0% of his games this year, Kwan has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 23 games this year (48.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Steven Kwan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 19 .246 AVG .282 .358 OBP .341 .362 SLG .321 5 XBH 3 1 HR 0 2 RBI 10 10/12 K/BB 8/8 3 SB 4 Home Away 22 GP 25 15 (68.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%) 1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (9.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (24.0%)

