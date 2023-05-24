Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.225 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starter Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is hitting .237 with five doubles, four triples, a home run and nine walks.
- Rosario has picked up a hit in 59.5% of his 42 games this year, with multiple hits in 21.4% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 42 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this season, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In 17 of 42 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.433
|SLG
|.235
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|22/3
|4
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|21
|12 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (61.9%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|9 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow 71 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
- Kopech (2-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.83), 48th in WHIP (1.331), and 30th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
