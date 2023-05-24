On Wednesday, May 24 at 1:10 PM ET, the Cleveland Guardians (21-27) host the Chicago White Sox (20-30) at Progressive Field in the rubber match of the series. Cal Quantrill will get the call for the Guardians, while Michael Kopech will take the mound for the White Sox.

The favored Guardians have -140 moneyline odds against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +115. Cleveland is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +145 odds). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Guardians vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Probable Pitchers: Quantrill - CLE (2-2, 4.06 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (2-4, 4.83 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Guardians' matchup versus the White Sox but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Guardians (-140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Guardians to defeat the White Sox with those odds, and the Guardians emerge with the victory, you'd get back $17.14.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will José Ramírez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Guardians vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Guardians have been favored 27 times and won 13, or 48.1%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, the Guardians have a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of their games).

Cleveland has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Guardians went 2-2 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 30 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (26.7%) in those games.

This year, the White Sox have won three of 17 games when listed as at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 2-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over nine times.

Guardians vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Amed Rosario 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+160) José Ramírez 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+135) Josh Naylor 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+130) Steven Kwan 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+260) Mike Zunino 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Guardians, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Guardians Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 19th 2nd

Think the Guardians can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cleveland and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.