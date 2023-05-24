The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jose Ramirez and others in this matchup.

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Cal Quantrill Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Quantrill Stats

The Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (2-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

He has earned a quality start five times in nine starts this season.

Quantrill has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 28-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.06), 46th in WHIP (1.314), and 70th in K/9 (5.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Quantrill Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Mets May. 19 5.2 6 3 3 6 0 vs. Angels May. 13 6.0 6 3 3 2 3 vs. Twins May. 7 7.0 1 0 0 4 3 at Yankees May. 1 7.1 6 2 2 2 1 vs. Rockies Apr. 24 3.1 8 5 5 2 2

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has 46 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .272/.355/.473 so far this season.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox May. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 21 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Mets May. 21 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Mets May. 19 0-for-3 2 0 0 0 0

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 26 walks and 14 RBI (48 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.

He's slashed .258/.344/.344 on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. White Sox May. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets May. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets May. 21 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 at Mets May. 19 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Vaughn Stats

Andrew Vaughn has 43 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.

He's slashed .236/.320/.401 so far this season.

Vaughn takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a walk.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Guardians May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 at Guardians May. 22 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals May. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Royals May. 19 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 vs. Guardians May. 18 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

