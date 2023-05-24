Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. White Sox on May 24, 2023
The Cleveland Guardians host the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Jose Ramirez and others in this matchup.
Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Cal Quantrill Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Quantrill Stats
- The Guardians will send Cal Quantrill (2-2) to the mound for his 10th start this season.
- He has earned a quality start five times in nine starts this season.
- Quantrill has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 28-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.06), 46th in WHIP (1.314), and 70th in K/9 (5.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Quantrill Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|May. 19
|5.2
|6
|3
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Angels
|May. 13
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|2
|3
|vs. Twins
|May. 7
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3
|at Yankees
|May. 1
|7.1
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Rockies
|Apr. 24
|3.1
|8
|5
|5
|2
|2
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 46 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .272/.355/.473 so far this season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Mets
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run, 26 walks and 14 RBI (48 total hits). He has swiped eight bases.
- He's slashed .258/.344/.344 on the season.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Mets
|May. 19
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 43 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 31 runs.
- He's slashed .236/.320/.401 so far this season.
- Vaughn takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .176 with a walk.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Guardians
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Guardians
|May. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|May. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Royals
|May. 19
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|May. 18
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
