The Cleveland Guardians (21-27) and Chicago White Sox (20-30) play on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET at Progressive Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Guardians will give the ball to Cal Quantrill (2-2, 4.06 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the White Sox will turn to Michael Kopech (2-4, 4.83 ERA).

Guardians vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

1:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Probable Pitchers: Quantrill - CLE (2-2, 4.06 ERA) vs Kopech - CHW (2-4, 4.83 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cal Quantrill

The Guardians' Quantrill (2-2) will make his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the New York Mets on Friday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.06, a 1.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.314 in nine games this season.

In nine starts this season, he's earned a quality start in five of them.

Quantrill has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Kopech

Kopech (2-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed eight scoreless innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering one hit.

The 27-year-old has put together a 4.83 ERA and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .215 to his opponents.

Kopech has three quality starts under his belt this season.

Kopech has seven starts this season where he pitched five or more innings.

The 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.83), 48th in WHIP (1.331), and 30th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

