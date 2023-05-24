Wednesday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (21-27) and Chicago White Sox (20-30) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on May 24.

The probable pitchers are Cal Quantrill (2-2) for the Guardians and Michael Kopech (2-4) for the White Sox.

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSGL

BSGL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.

This season, the Guardians have been favored 27 times and won 13, or 48.1%, of those games.

Cleveland has a record of 7-8 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Guardians.

Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 169 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.

The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Guardians Schedule