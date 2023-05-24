Wednesday's contest between the Cleveland Guardians (21-27) and Chicago White Sox (20-30) squaring off at Progressive Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Guardians, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET on May 24.

The probable pitchers are Cal Quantrill (2-2) for the Guardians and Michael Kopech (2-4) for the White Sox.

Guardians vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Guardians vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Guardians 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Guardians vs. White Sox

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Guardians Performance Insights

  • The Guardians have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Cleveland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Guardians' last 10 games.
  • This season, the Guardians have been favored 27 times and won 13, or 48.1%, of those games.
  • Cleveland has a record of 7-8 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for the Guardians.
  • Cleveland is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 29th with just 169 total runs (3.5 per game) this season.
  • The Guardians have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).

Guardians Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
May 19 @ Mets L 10-9 Cal Quantrill vs Carlos Carrasco
May 21 @ Mets L 5-4 Tanner Bibee vs Max Scherzer
May 21 @ Mets L 2-1 Shane Bieber vs Justin Verlander
May 22 White Sox W 3-0 Hunter Gaddis vs Jimmy Lambert
May 23 White Sox L 4-2 Logan Allen vs Dylan Cease
May 24 White Sox - Cal Quantrill vs Michael Kopech
May 26 Cardinals - Tanner Bibee vs Matthew Liberatore
May 27 Cardinals - Shane Bieber vs Jack Flaherty
May 28 Cardinals - Hunter Gaddis vs Adam Wainwright
May 29 @ Orioles - Logan Allen vs Tyler Wells
May 30 @ Orioles - Cal Quantrill vs Kyle Gibson

