Josh Bell Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Josh Bell At The Plate
- Bell is batting .230 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks.
- In 65.2% of his 46 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- In 6.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Bell has driven in a run in 19 games this year (41.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in seven of 46 games so far this season.
Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.215
|AVG
|.222
|.311
|OBP
|.359
|.308
|SLG
|.413
|4
|XBH
|8
|1
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|8
|17/9
|K/BB
|13/14
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|23
|14 (60.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|3 (13.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|2 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (21.7%)
|1 (4.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (8.7%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (43.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The White Sox have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 71 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Kopech (2-4) gets the starting nod for the White Sox in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.83 ERA in 50 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw eight scoreless innings while giving up just one hit.
- The 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.83), 48th in WHIP (1.331), and 30th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
