The Cleveland Guardians and Josh Bell, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Michael Kopech and the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field, Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET.

Josh Bell Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Josh Bell At The Plate

Bell is batting .230 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 29 walks.

In 65.2% of his 46 games this season, Bell has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 6.5% of his games this season, he has homered, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

Bell has driven in a run in 19 games this year (41.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in seven of 46 games so far this season.

Josh Bell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .215 AVG .222 .311 OBP .359 .308 SLG .413 4 XBH 8 1 HR 2 8 RBI 8 17/9 K/BB 13/14 0 SB 0 Home Away 23 GP 23 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (69.6%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (21.7%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.7%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

