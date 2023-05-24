On Wednesday, Josh Naylor (.657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the White Sox.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Progressive Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Naylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is batting .222 with five doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this year (20 of 41), with multiple hits nine times (22.0%).

In seven games this year, he has homered (17.1%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).

Naylor has driven home a run in 19 games this year (46.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored in nine of 41 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .193 AVG .190 .238 OBP .250 .281 SLG .328 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 7 RBI 12 11/4 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 21 12 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (38.1%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 6 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (14.3%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings