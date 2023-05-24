Josh Naylor Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Josh Naylor (.657 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the White Sox.
Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Josh Naylor At The Plate
- Naylor is batting .222 with five doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.
- Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 48.8% of his games this year (20 of 41), with multiple hits nine times (22.0%).
- In seven games this year, he has homered (17.1%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
- Naylor has driven home a run in 19 games this year (46.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in nine of 41 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.193
|AVG
|.190
|.238
|OBP
|.250
|.281
|SLG
|.328
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|12
|11/4
|K/BB
|13/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|21
|12 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (38.1%)
|5 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|6 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (14.3%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|10 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (42.9%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.91).
- The White Sox give up the second-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (2-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed eight scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.83), 48th in WHIP (1.331), and 30th in K/9 (9.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
