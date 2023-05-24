On Wednesday, Mike Zunino (.069 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 202 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

  • Zunino has seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .170.
  • Zunino has had a hit in 11 of 31 games this season (35.5%), including multiple hits three times (9.7%).
  • In three games this season, he has hit a home run (9.7%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • Zunino has driven in a run in six games this year (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 31 games (19.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
.121 AVG .222
.216 OBP .352
.242 SLG .422
4 XBH 5
0 HR 2
1 RBI 6
18/4 K/BB 22/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
15 GP 16
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Kopech (2-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went eight scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.83 ERA ranks 61st, 1.331 WHIP ranks 48th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th.
