Mike Zunino Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. White Sox - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Mike Zunino (.069 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 202 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Mike Zunino At The Plate
- Zunino has seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .170.
- Zunino has had a hit in 11 of 31 games this season (35.5%), including multiple hits three times (9.7%).
- In three games this season, he has hit a home run (9.7%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Zunino has driven in a run in six games this year (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 31 games (19.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|.121
|AVG
|.222
|.216
|OBP
|.352
|.242
|SLG
|.422
|4
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|6
|18/4
|K/BB
|22/8
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (12.5%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (25.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the White Sox has a collective 9.3 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox have a 4.91 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allow the second-most home runs in baseball (71 total, 1.4 per game).
- Kopech (2-4 with a 4.83 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 10th of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went eight scoreless innings while allowing just one hit.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 4.83 ERA ranks 61st, 1.331 WHIP ranks 48th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 30th.
