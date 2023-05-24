On Wednesday, Mike Zunino (.069 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 202 points below season-long percentage) and the Cleveland Guardians face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Mike Zunino Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Mike Zunino At The Plate

Zunino has seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .170.

Zunino has had a hit in 11 of 31 games this season (35.5%), including multiple hits three times (9.7%).

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (9.7%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

Zunino has driven in a run in six games this year (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six of 31 games (19.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Mike Zunino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .121 AVG .222 .216 OBP .352 .242 SLG .422 4 XBH 5 0 HR 2 1 RBI 6 18/4 K/BB 22/8 0 SB 0 Home Away 15 GP 16 3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (50.0%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (12.5%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (31.3%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (25.0%)

