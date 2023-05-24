Myles Straw -- with a slugging percentage of .367 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cleveland Guardians versus the Chicago White Sox, with Michael Kopech on the hill, on May 24 at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

Straw is hitting .223 with seven doubles, a triple and 18 walks.

Straw has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his 46 games this year.

In eight games this season (17.4%), Straw has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 13 games this season (28.3%), including multiple runs in five games.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 19 .154 AVG .288 .241 OBP .373 .173 SLG .333 1 XBH 3 0 HR 0 3 RBI 5 14/6 K/BB 12/8 1 SB 7 Home Away 21 GP 25 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

