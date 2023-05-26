Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The Cleveland Guardians, including Amed Rosario (.125 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .232 with five doubles, four triples, a home run and nine walks.
- Rosario has gotten a hit in 25 of 43 games this season (58.1%), including nine multi-hit games (20.9%).
- He has homered in one of 43 games, and in 0.5% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this year, Rosario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 17 times this season (39.5%), including three games with multiple runs (7.0%).
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.283
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.222
|.433
|SLG
|.235
|5
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|18/5
|K/BB
|22/3
|4
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (61.9%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|9 (40.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|1 (4.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals' 4.34 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 56 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- The Cardinals will send Liberatore (1-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when the left-hander tossed one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up just one hit.
