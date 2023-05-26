Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians will try to find success Matthew Liberatore when he starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Progressive Field.

The Guardians are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (-105). St. Louis is the run-line favorite (-1.5). An 8-run total has been set for the contest.

Guardians vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -115 -105 8 -105 -115 -1.5 -200 +165

Guardians Recent Betting Performance

The Guardians have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Guardians and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Guardians did not cover its most recent game with a spread. For four straight games, Cleveland and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers during that stretch being eight runs.

Guardians Betting Records & Stats

The Guardians have been the moneyline favorite 28 total times this season. They've finished 13-15 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Cleveland has a 13-15 record (winning 46.4% of its games).

The Guardians have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this contest.

In the 48 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Cleveland, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-28-3).

The Guardians have had a run line set for only two matchups this season, and failed to cover in both.

Guardians Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-14 11-14 10-8 11-20 15-16 6-12

