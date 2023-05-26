Top Player Prop Bets for Guardians vs. Cardinals on May 26, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Jose Ramirez, Paul Goldschmidt and others in the Cleveland Guardians-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Progressive Field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Guardians vs. Cardinals Game Info
- When: Friday, May 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: BSGL
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
Shane Bieber Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Bieber Stats
- Shane Bieber (3-3) will take the mound for the Guardians, his 11th start of the season.
- He has eight quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Bieber has made nine starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 6.4 frames when he pitches.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 27-year-old's 3.08 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.212 WHIP ranks 37th, and 6.6 K/9 ranks 64th.
Bieber Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Mets
|May. 21
|8.0
|7
|2
|2
|4
|2
|at White Sox
|May. 16
|4.2
|12
|6
|5
|4
|0
|vs. Tigers
|May. 9
|6.0
|7
|0
|0
|9
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 3
|8.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|1
|at Red Sox
|Apr. 28
|7.0
|5
|2
|2
|4
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Shane Bieber's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has recorded 46 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a .266/.348/.462 slash line so far this year.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 48 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 27 walks. He has driven in 14 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .254/.342/.339 on the year.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|May. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. White Sox
|May. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mets
|May. 21
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Bet on player props for José Ramírez, Steven Kwan or other Guardians players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Goldschmidt has collected 56 hits with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .292/.401/.516 slash line on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|at Reds
|May. 22
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|1-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
Nolan Gorman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Gorman Stats
- Nolan Gorman has put up 46 hits with 10 doubles, 13 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 40 runs with four stolen bases.
- He has a .297/.389/.613 slash line so far this year.
- Gorman takes a 15-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is batting .375 with three doubles, four home runs, six walks and 12 RBI.
Gorman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|at Reds
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|May. 22
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|May. 20
|2-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman or other Cardinals players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.