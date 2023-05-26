The Cleveland Guardians, including Josh Naylor and his .667 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore and the St. Louis Cardinals at Progressive Field, Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Josh Naylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore

Matthew Liberatore TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Naylor At The Plate

Naylor is hitting .224 with five doubles, seven home runs and 11 walks.

Naylor has gotten at least one hit in 50.0% of his games this season (21 of 42), with at least two hits nine times (21.4%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (16.7%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).

Naylor has had an RBI in 19 games this year (45.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (16.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 21.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 7.1%.

Josh Naylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 17 .193 AVG .190 .238 OBP .250 .281 SLG .328 3 XBH 4 1 HR 2 7 RBI 12 11/4 K/BB 13/5 1 SB 1 Home Away 21 GP 21 13 (61.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (38.1%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (19.0%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (14.3%) 4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (42.9%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings