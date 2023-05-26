Myles Straw Player Prop Bets: Guardians vs. Cardinals - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
On Friday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Myles Straw At The Plate
- Straw is hitting .225 with seven doubles, a triple and 18 walks.
- In 27 of 47 games this year (57.4%) Straw has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.8%).
- He has not gone deep in his 47 games this year.
- Straw has driven in a run in eight games this year (17.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 27.7% of his games this year (13 of 47), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.
Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|19
|.154
|AVG
|.288
|.241
|OBP
|.373
|.173
|SLG
|.333
|1
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|5
|14/6
|K/BB
|12/8
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|25
|11 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (64.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (24.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (36.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.0%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.1 per game).
- Liberatore (1-0) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
