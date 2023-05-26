On Friday, Myles Straw (on the back of going 1-for-3) and the Cleveland Guardians face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Matthew Liberatore. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Myles Straw Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Progressive Field
  • Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
  • TV Channel: BSGL
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Myles Straw At The Plate

  • Straw is hitting .225 with seven doubles, a triple and 18 walks.
  • In 27 of 47 games this year (57.4%) Straw has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (12.8%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 47 games this year.
  • Straw has driven in a run in eight games this year (17.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 27.7% of his games this year (13 of 47), he has scored, and in five of those games (10.6%) he has scored more than once.

Myles Straw Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 19
.154 AVG .288
.241 OBP .373
.173 SLG .333
1 XBH 3
0 HR 0
3 RBI 5
14/6 K/BB 12/8
1 SB 7
Home Away
22 GP 25
11 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (64.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have the 18th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.34).
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (56 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Liberatore (1-0) takes the mound for the Cardinals to make his second start of the season.
  • The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed one inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
